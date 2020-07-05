Massachusetts Enters Phase 3 of Reopening Monday. Here's What to Know

Massachusetts will enter Phase 3 of its reopening plan Monday, July 6 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The plan will go into effect in the vast majority of the state. However, Boston will enter Phase 3 on July 13 after city officials requested extra time to prepare. Somerville announced it would enter the third phase on that same day at the earliest.

This new phase comes as as key metrics in the state's fight against COVID-19 continue to show progress.

Like the previous phase, Phase 3 consists of two parts: Step 1 and Step 2.

During Step 1, which starts Monday, the maximum occupancy limit for both indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase. Indoor activities will allow for a maximum of 25 people in one room. Outdoor activities will permit a maximum of 100 people per gathering.

Businesses that will be permitted to reopen during Phase 3 include:

Movie theaters and outdoor performance venues;

Museums, cultural and historical sites;

Fitness centers and health clubs;

Certain indoor recreational activities with low potential for contact;

Professional sports teams, under the authority of league-wide rules, may hold games without spectators

However, there will be restrictions placed on all of these businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus. For more details on what that will look like for each business, click here.

Previous phases of the reopening plan allowed for the reopening of businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, construction sites, retail stores and limited indoor and outdoor seating at restaurants.