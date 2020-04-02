Massachusetts Reports 1,228 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 More Deaths

Thirty-two more people in Massachusetts have died with the new coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 154, the state announced Thursday.

And 8,966 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, an increase of more than 1,000 over Thursday, according to numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The majority of those infected with the virus are in Suffolk, Middlesex and Essex counties.

The age range of those infected are as follows:

70s and older: 1,424 cases

60-69 years of age: 1,246 cases

50-59 years of age: 1,733 cases

40-49 years of age: 1,465 cases

30-39 years of age: 1,533 cases

20-20 years of age: 1,378 cases

Younger than 19: 185 cases

About 4,612 of the cases are female, and about 4,297 are male.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker said the latest models show that the coronavirus surge will occur between April 10 and 20 and the number of confirmed cases in the state will range between 47,000 and 172,000.

Health officials have been warning that an increase in testing would result in more positive cases.

Baker extended the stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closure that was set to expire on April 7 until May 4, the same date he had directed schools to remain closed until.

Following a similar extension by the federal government, the 10-person limit on gatherings in the state has been extended as well.