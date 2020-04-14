Massachusetts Reports 113 More Coronavirus Deaths, Nearing 1,000 in Total

Another 113 people have died with the new coronavirus in Massachusetts, health officials said Tuesday, as they also announced 1,296 new cases of the virus.

It's a larger increase in deaths than was reported Monday, but the Department of Public Health said that day-to-day figures vary and don't indicate trends. In total, Massachusetts has now seen 957 deaths related to the new coronavirus and 28,163 cases.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday -- before the new numbers were announced in Massachusetts and elsewhere across the country -- the Bay State had reported the third-most coronavirus cases in the United States, behind New York and New Jersey. It had the fifth-most coronavirus-related deaths, behind New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Louisiana, according to NBC News' count.

Massachusetts has been bracing for an expected surge in coronavirus cases in mid-to-late April. Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that data in recent days has suggested the peak may be closer to April 20 and is expected to be around 2,500 new coronavirus cases a day, and he said Tuesday that the data he's seen shows "difficult days ahead."

Gov. Baker provides a COVID-19 update in Massachusetts.

The state reported 88 new deaths and 1,392 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the statewide case total to 26,867. As many as 172,000 COVID-19 cases are anticipated by the height of the surge.