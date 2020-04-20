Massachusetts Sees 103 More Deaths From Coronavirus, 1,566 New Cases

Another 103 people have died after contracting the new coronavirus in Massachusetts, health officials said Monday, bringing the state's death toll from the outbreak to 1,809.

The total number of positive cases has reached 39,643, with 1,566 new cases announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

As of Sunday, Middlesex County continued to have the most cases at 8,737, followed by Suffolk County at 8,074. Essex County had the third-largest number with 5,153 cases reported.

In an interview with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called on the White House to lead the drive for more testing.

"I think the country needs to dramatically expand its testing capability and this is an issue where the federal government, I feel, has to lead," Baker said.

The governor said the Bay State is one of the country's hot spots for the coronavirus and is among the top five states in the nation when it comes to the number of tests administered on a per capita basis.

In order for the state to reopen again, Baker said last week there needs to be 14 days of steady declines in positive coronavirus tests.

As of Sunday, 162,241 tests had been conducted in Massachusetts.

As the surge in cases continues, two more field hospitals in Massachusetts opened Monday at Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne and at the University of Massachusetts Lowell's Recreation Center. Each facility will be able to handle about 100 patients who are not in need of critical care.

There are already field hospitals for coronavirus patients at the DCU Center in Worcester and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.