WATCH: Mayor Walsh Gives Coronavirus Update on Boston

By Marc Fortier

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is giving an update on the coronavirus in the city Wednesday afternoon.

It's his first press briefing since Monday. Watch the event, scheduled for 2 p.m., above.

At that news conference, he had expressed doubt that school would be back in session in the city -- and on Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker did indeed announce that schools would continue with remote learning through the end of the year.

Walsh has recently threatened to have police issue citations to Bostonians who violate social distancing by doing things like playing sports, but hasn't said he'd implement a social distancing fine like New York City.

His news conference Wednesday comes after Baker said the state is seeing encouraging signs that the surge in coronavirus cases has plateaued.

