No new coronavirus deaths were reported in Boston on Tuesday, Mayor Marty Walsh said at a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

But the city still has a lot of work to do before life return to normal, Walsh said, and wanted to encourage the public not to think of May 18, when Massachusetts will being to reopen, as the end of social distancing.

"A day with no deaths to report is certainly a good day but we still have work to do if we want to see that every day," Walsh said outside City Hall.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Boston's death toll was at 533 on Tuesday, the most recent day the statistic was available, according to Walsh. That's the same as it had been on Monday -- one of many good signs in the city and across the state, which on Tuesday reported just 33 new deaths, a new low since the coronavirus surge that was due in part to a reporting issue.

Still, Walsh sought to temper Bostonians' expectations on reopening, saying that it will be done cautiously and based on data, and that the city won't simply be back to usual on May 18.

"I want to warn people if we open too soon, or we let down our guard, we could get spikes in cases faster," Walsh said, noting that a second spike would be worse for the economy than reopening slowly.

His concern is that, with warmer weather expected in the coming days and weeks, people will congregate, and that will re-accelerate the spread of the virus.

When he last spoke, on Monday, Walsh said the city was looking at ways to expand space for pedestrians, bicyclists and small business customers to allow for social distancing as the state gets ready to reopen the economy.

“The things we are thinking of include expanding sidewalks in business districts that can help with physical distancing, especially where people wait in line," he said.

Since then, the City Council has held a meeting on the subject, and while Walsh didn't have any updates, he said he's excited to make it happen and has been encouraging members of his administration to keep an open mind.

"I'm asking people not to say no off the bat," he said.

Encore Boston Harbor will present a 23-page safety plan to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission detailing how they would reopen amid the coronavirus crisis.

Walsh said the city is also looking at making changes to allow for more social distancing on city buses. He said subway ridership is way down, but essential workers are still relying heavily on buses.

The mayor also pledged Monday to continue to support Boston's nursing homes, which have accounted for almost 50% of the city's COVID-19 deaths.

“I want you to know we see you,” Walsh said. “We are thinking of you, you are loved and valued, you’ve contributed more to our city than anyone will ever know.”

A mysterious illness that may be linked to COVID-19 is affecting children in Boston and elsewhere.

As of Monday, the city had reported 11,106 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 533 fatalities.

Overall the number of people testing positive is at 29%. It had recently been at about a third of all tests conducted in Boston.

Every neighborhood last week saw its rate of positive tests go down.

“The neighborhoods with the biggest reduction last week were East Boston with a 19% drop in positive results and Mattapan which had a 15% drop,” Walsh said.

About 5% of the city’s residents have been tested.