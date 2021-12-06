Mayor Wu to Announce New Committee to Deal With COVID Variants in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will announce a new COVID-19 Advisory Committee Monday to help tackle new variants like omicron.

Wu is slated to reveal the committee members during an 11 a.m. press conference in Boston City Hall. The group will be comprised of public health professionals and community, business and cultural leaders, and chaired by Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The creation of the new COVID-19 Advisory Committee comes after the omicron variant was first detected in Massachusetts over the weekend.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The variant was detected in a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s who lives in Middlesex County and had recently traveled out of state. She has experienced only mild symptoms and hasn’t needed to go to the hospital, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.

Now that omicron is here -- and it's been detected in Connecticut, as well as several other states in the Northeast and across the country -- health experts say we’re likely going to see it spread quickly in the coming days and weeks. They say it's also likely that it could surpass the delta variant, becoming the dominant strain.

Gov. Charlie Baker told NBC10 Boston that he spent about an hour on the phone Friday with city and town leaders making plans to ramp up vaccinations. On Sunday he again stressed the importance of vaccines and boosters.

Gov. Charlie Baker says there are plans to open even more vaccination sites as we deal with the omicron COVID variant.

With a sense of urgency, health officials and local leaders like Baker have been urging people to get vaccinated, or to receive their booster shots. But whether the vaccines protect against the new strain remains unclear.

Experts say they aren't sure if the omicron variant can evade the existing COVID-19 vaccines or natural antibodies.

"We just don't know," said Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center, during the weekly "COVID Q&A" series. Hamer noted that, while omicron has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, delta remains the predominant strain in the state and the country.

"A lot of the hospitalizations are people that have not been vaccinated," Hamer said. "And so it still remains our best tool to limit the spread of disease to decrease the risk of their disease, hospitalization and death. And we don't know whether these vaccines, as currently formulated, will protect against this new variant, but right now we're still dealing with delta primarily in the U.S."

Three top Boston doctors explain what the new omicron variant is, whether it's already in the U.S., what the symptoms are and if vaccines protect against it on the weekly “COVID Q&A” series.