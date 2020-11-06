mask order

MBTA to Fine Commuters Up to $300 for Not Wearing Masks

Gov. Charlie Baker gave Transit Police the authority to enforce his mask order throughout the MBTA system with fines up to $300

By Mary Markos

Getty Images

The MBTA will fine people up to $300 for failing to wear a mask effective immediately, officials announced Friday.

The enforcement efforts are in response to new, more stringent statewide coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Charlie Baker. Among other measures, the updated face covering order requires everyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask in public.

Baker's revised executive order gives Transit Police the authority to enforce the order onboard MBTA vehicles and within the system by issuing fines up to $300 per violation.

