Medical Professionals with New England Ties Expected Among Biden's Coronavirus Task Force

A number of area doctors are expected to be among the more than a dozen medical experts named to the coronavirus response team Monday

By Katelyn Flint

Medical professionals with ties to New England are expected to be among those named to President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Task Force Monday.

Biden already named a former surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler, as co-chairs of a coronavirus working group set to get started, both with ties to the region.

Murthy has worked at Brigham and Women's as well as Harvard Medical School.

In a speech over the weekend, the president-elect identified tackling the pandemic as a top priority by developing a national strategy to beat the virus.

Area doctors are expected to be among the more than a dozen medical experts named to the response team Monday, including Dr. Atul Gawande, a professor of surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Dr. Robert Rodriguez, a graduate of Harvard University and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith an associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management at Yale University are also expected to be on the list.

To date, more than 10 million people have been infected with coronavirus. A rise in case numbers can be seen in states throughout the country and has prompted Massachusetts to reinstate strict coronavirus restrictions.

The Biden- Harris Administration has said that their COVID-19 action plan will go into effect January 20, 2021.

