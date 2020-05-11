flag garden

Memorial Day Flag Garden on Boston Common Canceled, Will Go Virtual

More than 37,000 flags, which honor fallen Massachusetts service heroes, have been placed on Boston Common for the last decade

By Melissa Buja

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

BOSTON, MA – MAY 22: Army veteran Gary Yeung from Boston plants some flags as one of the hundreds of volunteers planting 37,297 American flags at the Boston Common on May 22, 2019. The flags represent every fallen member of the the U.S. military from Massachusetts to die since the Revolutionary War. This year marks the 10th anniversary of planting the flags in honor of Memorial Day.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The annual Memorial Day Flag Garden on Boston Common will be canceled and go virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

More than 37,000 flags, which honor fallen Massachusetts service heroes, have been placed on Boston Common for the last decade by hundreds of volunteers.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Gov. Charlie Baker 6 hours ago

Gov. Baker Announces 4-Phased Plan to Reopen Mass. Economy

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Mass. Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 5,000

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, which organizes the event, said this year the event will go "virtual" for the safety of all those involved.

Organizers are asking military families, supporters and the public to hand print flags in their homes and businesses and hang them in their windows from May 21 through Memorial Day.

Those who make flags are also encouraged to take a selfie and/or short video while talking about the importance of Memorial Day and post them on their social media accounts with the hashtag #HeroesFlagGarden.

"We know how much the families we serve, our dedicated volunteers and the public will miss the full-scale Boston Common flag garden but we're asking them to throw that energy into making sure we hang as many or more flags across the state to honor the fallen," said Diane Nealon, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund.

The group, led by families of fallen military heroes and 9/11 families, has been planting flags for every service member from Massachusetts dating back to the Revolutionary War. Their effort has prompted dozens of similar efforts around the state and around the world.

This article tagged under:

flag gardenMemorial Dayboston commonMassachusetts Military Heroes Fund
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us