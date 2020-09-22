Merrimack College Quarantines 5 Students in Dorm After Testing Positive for COVID

Merrimack College in Andover, Massachusetts, has quarantined five students in a dormitory after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an email sent to students Tuesday morning by college officials.

The testing was a result "surveillance procedures conducted" at the college 24 hours from when the email went out, college officials said.

Those that tested positive live in Monican Hall and are being asked to temporarily quarantine until the college has a better understanding of how many students inside the building may have been impacted.

"At this point, students who live in Moican should stay in their rooms and enact their predetermined departure plans," read the email from the college.

As part of the college's student isolation protocols, if students live farther than 200 miles away, if they have at-risk relatives at home, or other special circumstances, they will be isolated in an area the college has set aside, according to Fall 2020 guidelines on the college's website.

Students on campus Tuesday were shocked to hear of the cases.

"When I walked into class, everyone had that same expression on their face like, 'oh no. We're going to be like every other campus. We're going to shut down and everything," said junior Dorian Straker.

Meanwhile, the campus remains open and classes are on schedule.

"We have a choice of whether or not we wanted to come and so the people that made that choice understand what's at risk here," said freshman Katie Adams.