Methuen Delays Start of School Year

The Methuen School Committee voted to have some students start school in September and others in October under a hybrid learning model

By Nia Hamm

Methuen Public School officials decided to push back the start of the school year and adopt a staggered reopening schedule in an effort to avoid coronavirus outbreaks.

The School Committee voted to have some students start school in September and others in October under a hybrid learning model during a meeting Monday night.

People who are considered high risk will start school on Sept 21. Grades k-4 and grade 9 will return on Oct. 5 and the rest of the students will come back on Oct. 26.

The decision from the district marks a change from last week, when school officials sent a note to families with a plan to start on Sept. 14 with a remote-only learning model. At that time, the school has also planned to implement a hybrid schedule for 70% of students to possibly start in November.

Every student will be given Chromebooks and iPads for remote learning and parents will be provided with technology guides, according to officials.

