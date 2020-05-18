coronavirus

MGH Shifts Resources Amid Decline in COVID Patients

Parts of the hospital that had been converted to treat coronavirus patients are now being returned to their intended use, the Boston Globe reports

By Diane Cho

Seeing a decline in coronavirus patients, Massachusetts General Hospital is shifting their resources, according to the Boston Globe.

Ann Prestipino, a senior vice president at MGH who has been overseeing the hospital’s coronavirus response, told the Boston Globe that the hospital is now caring for 200 patients compared to the more than 400 they were seeing before.

Parts of the hospital, like general care units and some surgery recovery areas, that had been converted to treat coronavirus patients are now being restored to their intended use, the Globe reports. Hospital staff that had been reassigned to help with the pandemic are also returning to their normal jobs again.

Prestipino warns the pandemic isn't over yet and credits Gov. Charlie Baker’s social distancing efforts in helping to slow the spread of the virus.

The number of those hospitalized with coronavirus throughout the state has also gone down. As of Sunday, there were about 2,600 patients being treated compared to a peak of about 4000.

