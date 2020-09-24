Massachusetts General Hospital

MGH Study: Blood Test Could Predict Death Risk in Coronavirus Cases

A simple blood test can tell doctors if a COVID-19 patient has an increased risk of dying, researchers found

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

A blood test could determine whether coronavirus patients have a higher risk of dying, a new study shows.

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital found that a routine test to measure blood cells, called red blood cell distribution width (RDW), is associated with an increased risk of death among COVID-19 patients.

Patients whose levels were higher than normal had a mortality risk of 31%, compared to those with below-average levels at 11%.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The study, published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, measured RDW in 1,641 coronavirus patients over the age of 18 being treated at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Newton-Wellesley Hospital between March 4 and April 28.

The study concluded that in that group of patients, "RDW measured at admission and during hospitalization was associated with a statistically significant increase in mortality. RDW is a routine laboratory test that may be useful in risk stratification of hospitalized patients with COVID-19."

More Coronavirus Coverage

coronavirus Sep 24

How Can I Tell the Difference Between the Flu and COVID-19?

coronavirus Sep 24

Coronavirus Hot Spots: Map and List of Mass. Communities With High Rates of Cases

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts General Hospitalcoronavirusdeathresearchrisk
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us