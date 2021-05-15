Needham

‘I'm Really Excited': Middle School Students Get Pfizer Shot at Needham Vaccine Clinic

The clinic, which administered 750 vaccine doses Saturday, was complete with a selfie station, free lollipops and familiar faces for middle school students

By Jeff Saperstone

Middle school students rolled up their sleeves Saturday at a vaccine clinic in Needham, Massachusetts.

“I’m really excited because I’m halfway there to be able to see more people and go in people’s houses,” said Serena Berk, an 8th grader at Pollard Middle School.

Berk says this day was a big step in getting back to normal. Her dad agrees. Barry Berk said that as soon as he got word about the clinic he signed his daughter up right away.

"Huge relief," he said. "Just opens up more opportunities. She’s going away to sleep away camp, so we’re going to feel more confident about that and it’s great. A huge turning point."

The clinic was held less than a week after the CDC gave the green light allowing 12- to 15-year-olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

"The response has been amazing," said Bhuren Patel, owner of Pelmeds Pharmacy. "Positively amazing."

Patel helped organize the clinic, where 750 doses were given in a single day.

“This gives them a more comfortable setting,” he said. “It’s in their own backyard.”

The clinic was complete with a selfie station, free lollipops and familiar faces.

“Oh my gosh,” said parent Noreen Finnegan. “I’m ecstatic. I’m over the moon.”

The district plans to hold a second clinic at Needham High School next Saturday.

