Child Care

Moms Are Doing More House Work During the Pandemic, But Not Dads, Study Finds

The study of traditional families working from home, from the Council on Contemporary Families, found 20% of mothers feel depressed compared to 11% of fathers

By Perry Russom

NBC Universal, Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the lives of many parents and now a new study shows how mothers and fathers are coping while working from home.

The study, done by the Council on Contemporary Families, looked at parents in traditional families working from home.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The study found that fathers are doing almost the same amount of child care as mothers, but there is a massive difference in the amount of housework. While researchers found the habits of fathers have not changed, mothers are doing an additional 50 minutes of housework a day.

Depression and anxiety among parents working from home were also examined and found 20% of mothers feel depressed compared to 11% of fathers.

Eighteen percent of mothers said they felt anxious, compared to 6% of fathers, according to the study.

More on the Coronavirus

Class During COVID Aug 5

Class During COVID: Tips for Safety and Sanitation

coronavirus Aug 5

Here's What a ‘Hybrid' Reopening of Boston Public Schools Could Look Like

"The biggest advice is to seek out support as much as possible," said Gureen Singh, a family counselor in Boston. "In most households, moms tend to be the bearers of emotional labor and try to figure out schedules for their kids."

Singh said parents have to share in the work around the home which includes dividing up childcare responsibilities.

"There's a lot for parents to manage right now with their own stuff with work as well as with their kids in school," Singh said.

Parents also need to understand this is a hard time and their own emotional well-being is going to go a long way in helping their kids, according to Singh.

This article tagged under:

Child Carecoronavirusdepressionwork from homehousework
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us