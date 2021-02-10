vaccinations

More Than 1,200 COVID Vaccination Doses Wasted in Massachusetts: Report

According to the Boston Herald, 1,096 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 176 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been wasted

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 1,200 coronavirus vaccine dose have been wasted so far during Massachusetts’ highly-scrutinized vaccine rollout, the Boston Herald reports.

According to the paper, 1,096 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 176 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been wasted. The Herald said it obtained the data through a public records request.

The wasted doses do not include the nearly 2,000 doses of vaccines spoiled last month at the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center in Boston, the paper said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The scheduled remarks come amid continued scrutiny over the Baker administration's rollout of its vaccination process, despite signs more appointments are becoming available for the state's elderly population.

Massachusetts started vaccinating residents 75 years and older earlier this month as it entered the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, joining first responders, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, who were eligible in Phase 1.

Massachusetts earned a failing grade for its coronavirus vaccine rollout, named one of the worst in the nation in a Harvard report.

Various organizations, lawmakers, experts and residents have criticized Massachusetts' COVID-19 vaccination rollout, saying the sign-up process is difficult to navigate and appointments were hard to come by.

But the vaccine sign-up process has evolved as the state moves through the phases of its rollout plan. More and more people are able to sign up for vaccination appointments, but some have complained that the process is cumbersome or hard to understand.

As of Tuesday, 1,283,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been shipped to Massachusetts, according to the state. Health officials say 214,361 people have been fully vaccinated while 696,051 people have received one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

COVID-19 in Massachusetts

coronavirus 19 mins ago

Mayor Walsh to Provide Updates on the Coronavirus in Boston

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Baker to Tour Danvers Vaccination Site, Give COVID Update

This article tagged under:

vaccinationscoronavirus pandemicvaccineCOVIDPfizer vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us