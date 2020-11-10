More Than Half of Americans Plan Thanksgiving Travel Despite Pandemic, TripAdvisor Says

Whether by air or on the road, more than half of Americans, according to TripAdvisor, still plan to travel this Thanksgiving despite COVID concerns.

The Transportation Security Administration says it is ready for any potential influx at Logan airport.

"They're going to be wearing face masks, some will be wearing face shields, they'll have gloves on," said Dan Velez, a TSA media spokesperson for New England.

For many people, it will be their first time flying again.

New procedures are in place.

"When the customer comes up to the TSA agent, they don't have to give their ID or boarding pass to the TSA agent. They can just stick their ID card into the machine, it will read it and the machine will know if that person has a ticket," said Velez.

"For the most part, I feel safe, but I think that's mostly because those flights have been pretty empty," said Faraz Manjiyni, who was flying Tuesday from Boston to Belgium.

And while United Airlines and JetBlue are adding flights to meet the demand, TripAdvisor says road trips will still be more popular.

The majority will drive, including Simone Tavino, who's missed the past four Thanksgivings with his mom because he was serving overseas.

"For us, we're just going down to my mom's place because she's going to be at home," Tavino said. "We've already quarantined with her before, as well … and just take care of family."

Others, though, are staying put.

"I'm staying home. My mom is quarantined, my family's quarantined, so I got nobody to visit," said one Massachusetts resident.