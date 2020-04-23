MSPCA Sees Increase in Adoptions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is seeing an increase in animal adoption rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last three weeks, the MSPCA has seen a 20% increase in adoption rates and placed 347 animals with families, according to Director of Communications Rob Halpin.

The three Massachusetts adoption sites are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the MSPCA has been providing virtual tours of its adoption centers every day via Facebook Live.

Halpin said there are currently about 300 pets available for adoption at the centers in Boston, Methuen and Centerville. The animals can be viewed on the Pet Search portal, and appointments can be made to meet them.

"That's a fairly low number for us, and it's owing to the huge numbers of adoptions that we've processed in the last several weeks," Halpin said.

Despite not seeing too many surrenders due to the pandemic, one cat named Lily was recently surrendered at the MSPCA Methuen.

"Lily lost her home because her family suffered job loss as a result of COVID-19 and they cannot afford to take care of her," Halpin said.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the MSPCA said it has been providing tens of thousands of pet meals to owners financially impacted by COVID-19. The adoption centers are also providing emergency temporary housing for pets of owners who are sick or in the hospital.

"We're trying to provide as much support for the communities we serve as we can," Halpin said.

Anyone looking to make a donation to the MSPCA or to adopt an animal can go to their website.