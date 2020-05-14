face coverings

Nashua, NH, May Start Requiring Face Coverings at Stores, Restaurants

The proposed ordinance still needs to go to the full Board of Aldermen for a vote

By Nestor Mato and Melissa Buja

NBC Universal, Inc.

Although they are strongly recommended in New Hampshire, cloth face coverings are not required. But as the coronavirus pandemic continues, city officials in Nashua may make face coverings mandatory in some locations.

During a virtual meeting Wednesday evening, the Nashua Board of Public Health recommended that the city require retail customers and restaurant patrons wear face coverings as the crisis continues.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Study Treats Sickest COVID Patients With Multiple Myeloma Drug

coronavirus Apr 27

Small Business and the COVID-19 Crisis: Answering Your Reopening Questions Tuesday

The proposed ordinance was unanimously endorsed during the meeting but still needs to go to the full Board of Aldermen for a vote.

Alderwoman at-Large President Lori Wilshire said the board expects to take up the ordinance at its next meeting on May 26. If it passes, it will then be a city-wide mandate.

"I would rather see that than have to legislate it. But if we have to legislate it than we do," Wilshire said Thursday.

How often should you wash your mask? And what’s the best way to clean it? Nurse Alice Benjamin shares some best practices for wearing face masks.

Under the proposal, people dining outside would have to wear a face covering until they are seated. Children under 10 wouldn't be required to wear them.

Wilshire said it's too soon to know how law enforcement will handle the mandate but business owners could decide.

"Well, it's like wearing shoes and shirts. I mean, that's a public health risk just like this is. So no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service," she said.

So far, every alderman but one seems to support the mandate so far, Wilshire said. She added that some residents are already opposing the idea but said it is for the public's well-being and safety.

"People say, 'I have rights.' Well the rest of us have rights, too. We have rights to live," Wilshire said.

On Monday, New Hampshire restaurants can start serving diners who are sitting outside, and officials in Manchester are getting creative to make it happen.

This article tagged under:

face coveringscoronavirusNew HampshireNashuamasks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us