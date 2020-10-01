Natick Parents Who Lie on COVID Health Forms Will Be Fined

The high school in Natick, Massachusetts, was shut down Monday, switching from hybrid to remote learning for at least two weeks after administrators learned that some students attended parties, exposing themselves to the coronavirus.

The students didn't self-quarantine, exposing others to the virus and prompting the school superintendent to threaten parents with a $300 fine if they don't follow the district's COVID-19 guidelines, which include filling out a form daily, indicating whether their child is at risk for the virus.

The $300 fines, which will be levied by the town's health department, will be assessed each time a parent lies on the form, said Dr. Anna Nolin, the superintendent.

"This is not something we are messing around with," she said at a virtual school committee meeting Tuesday night. "We will take maximum action necessary — monetary and discipline — to ensure that people do what they must."

Sujit Tatke, who has a daughter in the school system, said the form is a pain, and the fine is too hefty.

"I think you should have to have some honor system here," he said.

It's unclear when the town will start issuing the fines.

The town's public health director couldn't be reached for comment.