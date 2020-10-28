Neighboring States Issue Travel Restrictions for Massachusetts: Here's What to Know

There are new coronavirus rules for folks traveling in and out of neighboring states as Connecticut and New York urge residents to avoid visiting Massachusetts.

With a recent spike in coronavirus cases, Massachusetts now meets the criteria for certain travel advisories. It was not added to New York's quarantine list, but was added to Connecticut's and New Jersey's.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Massachusetts was added to Connecticut's COVID-19 travel advisory list Tuesday, and no locations were removed, bringing the total number of states and territories considered hot spots for coronavirus to 42.

“The positivity rate - that’s impactful," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. "It’s a trend that’s going on and we’re watching it carefully. Not unexpected but we have to be cautious.”

Connecticut residents who spend more than 24 hours in the Bay State will have to quarantine for 14 days, with some exceptions, or test negative for coronavirus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking residents to avoid non-essential travel, but stopped short of issuing quarantine requirements.

Massachusetts has not placed travel restrictions on either New York or Connecticut at this juncture.

The Bay State is in the midst of a steady resurgence of the highly-contagious virus with over 2,200 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend. Another 1,025 cases were reported Tuesday along with an additional seven deaths.

The last time Massachusetts confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections on back-to-back days, in mid-May, conditions were improving and Gov. Charlie Baker was beginning to reopen the economy.

There have now been 9,888 confirmed deaths and more than 149,300 cases, according to DPH, putting Massachusetts on track to surpass the 150,000-person mark this week. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 1.7%, according to the latest report.

As of the latest weekly update from the state's health department, there were 77 cities or towns in Massachusetts considered to have the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission. The statewide infection rate has been climbing to the point that it would put the entire state into the highest-risk red category.

The State House News Service contributed to this report.