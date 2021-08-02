New COVID Cases in Mass. Skewing Toward Younger Adults

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts are skewing toward younger adults, according to data released by the state.

The age group with the largest number of newly confirmed cases during the past two weeks were those aged 20-29, who had more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19.

The group with the next highest number of new confirmed cases were those aged 30-39, who reported just over 1,000 newly confirmed cases during the past two weeks.

The numbers fall off dramatically with those aged 40-49 reporting 594 new cases in the part two weeks and those aged 50-59 reporting 617 new cases.

The number of cases among older residents was significantly less.

Those aged 19 and under also showed far fewer new cases.