New England States, NJ Extend Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey Games

The governors of all six New England states, as well as New Jersey, announced Wednesday in a joint statement they are extending the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions.

The suspension, which began in mid-November and was supposed to last until Thursday, will now last until Jan. 31, the statement said.

The suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions applies to public and private schools and youth hockey leagues as the region deals with an uptick of coronavirus cases.

The governors, including Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, said the suspension will not affect "interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey activities."

The governors of all six New England states, in addition to New Jersey, jointly announced Thursday interstate youth hockey competitions would be suspended as the region grapples with rising coronavirus cases.