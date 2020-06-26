The Deck on Lansdowne

New Outdoor Bar by The House of Blues Opens on Boston's Lansdowne Street

The Deck, located on the roof of the Lansdowne Garage, will be open Thursdays through Sundays through October

By Melissa Buja

House of Blues Boston 060216
NECN

Bostonians now have another place to grab a drink and a bite to eat with the opening of a new outdoor bar on Lansdowne Street.

The Deck on Lansdowne, operated by The House of Blues, opened at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Deck, located on the roof of the Lansdowne Garage and next to the House of Blues, will be open Thursdays through Sundays through October, according to the House of Blues.

In addition to various beers and spirits, House of Blues chef Kevin Doherty will be serving up personal-sized pizzas and Mediterranean fruit and cheese platters, company officials said. Items from The Sausage Guy will also be on the menu.

Admission to The Deck is 21+ and seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only six guests per table will be allowed, according to The House of Blues.

Guests are urged to wear a mask when not seated at a table, wash their hands and to stay home if they are sick.

"The safety of our guests and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly," read a statement from the House of Blues.

