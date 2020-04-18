‘New Tactics’: Boston to Deploy Sound Trucks With Coronavirus Message

The city of Boston is taking a new approach in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

Sunday, the city will deploy seven Boston Public Works trucks with sound equipment to broadcast a message about COVID-19.

The message, which will be broadcast in seven different languages depending on the community, is: stay home as much as you can, wash your hands often, cover your face when out, and keep your distance from others.

"This weekend we are launching new tactics to get the message out in the places that we know are hardest hit," said Mayor Marty Walsh. "We need everyone to know that we are in a public health emergency and we need everyone to do their part."

The trucks will be deployed to the neighborhoods that have COVID-19 rates higher than the rest of Boston, including Hyde Park, Mattapan, Dorchester, East Boston, Roxbury and Roslindale.

According to the latest data from the Boston Public Health Commission, Hyde Park had 413 reported cases of the virus; Mattapan had 298; Dorchester had 1,274; East Boston had 410; Roxbury had 335; and Roslindale had 302.

In addition to the sound trucks, the city is phone banking essential small businesses and will be providing posters in multiple languages that ask customers to cover their faces and practice distancing. Information will also be posted on street signs and other infrastructure.

The city has been delivering literature in multiple languages to essential businesses. Pamphlets were delivered to all homes in Boston the weekend of March 21 outlining details about the virus, a list of preventative measures to mitigate the spread, and a compilation of city resources, including food access sites.

Mayor Walsh said city officials are also continuing to work on expanding access to testing for residents because "every community deserves full access to the level of testing and communication that meets the needs they have."

Residents who have questions are encouraged to call 311 to be connected with a telephonic interpreter, or through the Mayor's Health Line at 617-534-5050.