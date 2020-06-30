NH Announces Additional Funds for Individuals, Health Care Facilities Amid Pandemic

As the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to decline in New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu announced additional funds for individuals and health care facilities amid the pandemic.

During a Tuesday news conference, the governor said the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures will end Tuesday but for individuals and families struggling to pay their rent, New Hampshire has authorized $35 million from CARES Act funding to assist.

The program will provide one-time grants and short-term rental assistance.

The Emergency Health Care System Relief Fund, also announced by Sununu on Tuesday, will provide nearly $10.8 million in grants to 68 long-term care facilities to help amid the pandemic.

Additional funding totaling $8.8 million from the Emergency Health Care System Relief Fund will go to 134 smaller medical organizations, Sununu said. The organizations had to temporarily shut their doors for a period of time due to the pandemic and need funds to reopen.

In addition, the governor said eight New Hampshire hospitals will receive grants from the Emergency Healthcare System Relief Fund.

The governor said because of the coronavirus pandemic, New Hampshire is facing a $538 million budget shortfall for the fiscal year 2021. He said existing funds from the CARES Act can't be used to backfill the shortfalls and Congress must act to provide more relief for states.

As of Tuesday, there were four new deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 371, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There were 22 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total in New Hampshire to 5,782.

"Overall our numbers continue to show a good trend," state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at the news conference.

Chan mentioned that southern and western states are now seeing surges and have either had their reopenings put on hold or pushed back and that is not where New Hampshire wants to go.

"Honestly I think we're all tired of this pandemic. But COVID-19, the pandemic, is not over," he said. "We're not out of the woods yet. We don't think things are going to be normal for a while."

Chan once again reiterated the need for staying 6-feet apart, hand washing and using cloth face masks while also taking advantage of the state's COVID testing program.

"Wear your mask. It's been proven to work time and time again," Sununu said Tuesday.

On Monday, hotels, lodging and campgrounds in the Granite State were allowed to begin operating at 100% capacity again, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Places may still accept out of state visitors but only those who have met New Hampshire's 14-day quarantine requirement, Sununu said last week.