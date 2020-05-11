NH Businesses Begin to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Golf courses, salons, barbershops and retail stores in New Hampshire were set to open their doors Monday as the state cautiously began to loosen restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The move is the first part of Gov. Chris Sununu's plan to reopen the economy while encouraging social distancing, a process his administration has dubbed "Stay-at-Home 2.0."

The state is requiring that retail employees wear masks at all times and that stores enforce social distancing by keeping people six feet apart.

Barbershops and hair salons that choose to open Monday must see clients by appointment and limit the number of chairs they use. Only hair cuts and colorings will be allowed and both staff and customers must wear face coverings.

Golf courses will only be allowed to open for New Hampshire residents and current club members, Sununu said last week. The use of clubhouses will be prohibited and personal equipment must be used.

"You basically go from your car to the first tee, you play the 18th hole, you go back to your car, and you go home," the governor said last week.

Retail locations will only be able to operate at 50% of their maximum occupancy, employees must wear personal protective equipment and curbside and delivery methods must remain available.

The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire will open today under limited business hours with social distancing protocols in place after being closed for almost two months.

Some small businesses are taking their own precautions, including staggering shifts for employees. While many small business are eager to open, some have concerns about safety.

An official proposal for reopening New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach from the coronavirus stay-at-home order is being prepared for Gov. Chris Sununu’s review.

Beginning May 18, restaurants can reopen but must meet strict sanitation guidelines, Sununu announced Friday. They must also screen their employees and provide them personal protective equipment. Reservations and call-ahead seating is required, the governor said.

Sununu's task force is working with other states on a regional approach to reopening beaches. As of now, the seacoast will remain closed.

"If we were to flex our beaches open, undoubtedly, we would have a huge influx from some very infected areas around Massachusetts," Sununu said last week.