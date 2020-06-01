Sununu Addresses National Protests Over Death of George Floyd

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday addressed the ongoing protests happening across the country in memory of George Floyd.

During a news conference, Sununu said there have been peaceful protests, including in the Granite State, which he supports.

However, due to violence that has occurred in many cities nationwide, the governor said he has been in regular contact with local and state police as well as the New Hampshire National Guard to ensure the state remains safe.

"Our job is to prepare for the worst," he said while adding that racism, violence, looting or rioting will not be tolerated.

The governor said protesters must "constructively work together as a nation to ensure there is change."

"Their message must be heard, but we will not condone violence against any individual, any small business, or any public property," Sununu said.

The address comes on the same day the state's coastal beaches and other sectors of the economy reopened.

Granite Staters are now able to go to the beach for recreational activities like running, walking, swimming and surfing. Parking lots will be limited to 50% capacity and sitting, lounging, and sports will be prohibited.

Small beaches on lakes and ponds that are town-owned or in the state parks system are already open, but state officials are asking people to not sit on blankets.

Fitness centers like aerobics, yoga, gymnastics, dance, and martial arts are allowed to reopen beginning Monday to small-group classes only. Facilities must comply with social distancing guidelines of 8-10 feet between individuals, follow cleaning and disinfection protocols and keep capacity to 50%.

The state guidance does not yet allow for general use of gym equipment, unless through a one-on-one personal training class.

Other businesses that are being allowed to reopen Monday "in a smart, phased approach" if they choose are acupuncturists, massage therapists, tattoo shops, tanning salons and nail salons. Each business must follow cleaning and disinfection guidance and all staff must wear cloth face coverings.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll remains at 245. There were 39 new positive cases reported for a total of 4,685.