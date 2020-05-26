NH Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the state's coronavirus outbreak.

Sununu is set to speak at 3 p.m.

The scheduled remarks comes as the state prepares for another wave of business and recreation reopenings on June 1.

On Friday, the governor said coastal beaches will be able to open in a "measured, safe approach" on that day. Granite Staters will be able to go to the beach for recreational activities like running, walking, swimming and surfing. Parking lots will be limited to 50% capacity and sitting, lounging, and sports will be prohibited.

Small beaches on lakes and ponds that are town-owned or in the state parks system are already open, but state officials are asking people to not sit on blankets.

Also on June 1, fitness centers like aerobics, yoga, gymnastics, dance, and martial arts may open to small-group classes only, Sununu said. Facilities must comply with social distancing guidelines of eight to 10 feet between individuals, follow cleaning and disinfection protocols and keep capacity to 50%.

Other businesses that will be able to open June 1 include acupuncturists, massage therapists, tattoo shops, tanning salons and nail salons. Each business must follow cleaning and disinfection guidance and all staff must wear cloth face coverings.

As of Monday, one additional death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, was reported in New Hampshire. The total number of people who have did from the virus now stands at 210, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There were 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 4,197.