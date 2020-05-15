NH High School to Hold Graduation on Top of Cranmore Mountain

Most schools have had to cancel graduation this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But one high school in New Hampshire plans to use the 2,000-foot summit of Cranmore Mountain so their seniors can get their diplomas.

Kennett High School Principal Kevin Carpenter said Friday that holding virtual graduation didn't seem like enough for his students.

"It didn't feel right for these kids. They're missing out on so much. My heart goes out to the seniors in high school," Carpenter said.

Instead of being tied down by the pandemic, Carpenter decided to take his North Conway students to new heights and to the peak of Cranmore Mountain.

After brainstorming socially distant ways to celebrate, school officials came up with the idea for their 172 graduates—along with four family members—to have a private yet scenic ceremony.

"The chairlift ride will take them up to the top," the principal explained. "We'll announce the graduate's name. They will come get their diploma. It will be placed on a table."

Rebecca Deschenes, the marketing director for Cranmore Mountain, is also a Kennett High graduate and loved the idea.

"How cool is it to be living in a ski town and be able to graduate at the top of a mountain," she asked.

Now that both sides have agreed to the idea, Deschenes is working with the school on the final details.

"The view at the top is spectacular," Deschenes said.

Right now, Cranmore is closed because of the pandemic but Deschenes said the whole community is looking forward to honoring the graduates June 13.

"I'm really glad that we're going to be able to give these kids such a memorable day," Deschenes said.