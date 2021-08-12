coronavirus

NH Introduces Mask Matrix to Guide Schools on COVID Policies

Gov. Chris Sununu has said repeatedly that there are no plans to implement a blanket mask mandate across New Hampshire, but the state introduced a new tool to help school districts determine whether masks are needed to keep kids safe from coronavirus

By Mike Manzoni

NBC Universal, Inc.

Public health officials in New Hampshire have unveiled a brand new tool designed to help school districts determine when to implement mask mandates when students return from summer break.

The state doesn't have a blanket mask mandate, and Gov. Chris Sununu has repeatedly said there are no plans to implement one. That leaves the decision over masks to individual school districts.

The chart, called a decision matrix, accounts for various situations, including COVID-19 transmission risks and outbreaks.

It recommends that school districts implement mask mandates wherever there is a "substantial" transmission risk or wherever there are multiple clusters or large outbreaks in a school.

"It's really important that we do the best we can to stop transmission, and it's uncomfortable doing masks, but I think it's healthier for the kids to be in the schools," said Allison Moskow of Hopkinton.

Sununu, a Republican, reiterated at a news conference on Thursday that he prefers to allow each community to make its own decisions regarding masks.

"Listen to the individuals," he said. "This can't be a top-down, government one-size-fits-all. Washington tries that. They stink at it."

As of Thursday afternoon, nearly every county in the state was in the red, meaning that the transmission risk was high virtually everywhere.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19New HampshireChris Sununumasks
