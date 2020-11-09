NH Reports 249 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 of Whom Are Under Age 18

New Hampshire health officials on Sunday reported 249 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 25 of whom are under the age of 18.

Although four new hospitalized cases were reported, there were no new deaths attributed to the disease, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 1.21% on Oct. 24 to 2.82% on Saturday.

State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for New Hampshire the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from almost 88 on Oct. 24 to more than 165 on Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 12,488 coronavirus cases and 489 deaths in New Hampshire.