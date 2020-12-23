Scams

NH Residents Being Warned of COVID Vaccine Scams

Officials are reminding residents that the vaccine, once available, will not cost anything — regardless of insurance status

By Melissa Buja

A doctor holds a syringe in front of a pregnant woman
Getty Images, File

The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has begun and scammers may already be trying to target vulnerable people, officials in New Hampshire warn.

Residents in the Granite State are being urged by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald not to take phone calls or open or engage in emails from those purporting to be consumers of COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Due to high demand for the vaccine, scammers may take the opportunity to attempt to fraudulently obtain money or personal identifying information from consumers by representing that they can provide fast access to a COVID-19 vaccination," read a statement Wednesday from MacDonald.

More on the Coronavirus in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 12 hours ago

NH State Sen. Bob Giuda Recovering From COVID-19

coronavirus Dec 22

Sununu: No Plans for Additional Coronavirus Restrictions in NH

The first vaccines have already arrived in New Hampshire and are being administered first to at-risk health care workers, long-term care facility residents and first responders.

Officials are reminding residents that the vaccine, once available, will not cost anything — regardless of insurance status.

Those who get the vaccine will not be asked to provide any kind of payment to reserve a timeslot. You will also not be asked to provide confidential information like a social security number, bank or credit card information, the attorney general said.

Any specific questions, like if there is an office-visit cost, should be addressed to your health care and/or insurance provider, according to the AG. The general public can also monitor the Vaccination Planning website for future distribution.

Additional information on vaccination planning can be found on the New Hampshire COVID-19 website.

Any suspected COVID-19 vaccine scams can be reported to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454 or by emailing them at DOJ-CPB@doj.nh.gov.

This article tagged under:

ScamsNew HampshireCOVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us