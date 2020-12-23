NH Residents Being Warned of COVID Vaccine Scams

The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has begun and scammers may already be trying to target vulnerable people, officials in New Hampshire warn.

Residents in the Granite State are being urged by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald not to take phone calls or open or engage in emails from those purporting to be consumers of COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Due to high demand for the vaccine, scammers may take the opportunity to attempt to fraudulently obtain money or personal identifying information from consumers by representing that they can provide fast access to a COVID-19 vaccination," read a statement Wednesday from MacDonald.

The first vaccines have already arrived in New Hampshire and are being administered first to at-risk health care workers, long-term care facility residents and first responders.

Officials are reminding residents that the vaccine, once available, will not cost anything — regardless of insurance status.

Those who get the vaccine will not be asked to provide any kind of payment to reserve a timeslot. You will also not be asked to provide confidential information like a social security number, bank or credit card information, the attorney general said.

Any specific questions, like if there is an office-visit cost, should be addressed to your health care and/or insurance provider, according to the AG. The general public can also monitor the Vaccination Planning website for future distribution.

Additional information on vaccination planning can be found on the New Hampshire COVID-19 website.

Any suspected COVID-19 vaccine scams can be reported to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454 or by emailing them at DOJ-CPB@doj.nh.gov.