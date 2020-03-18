NH Restaurant, Neighbors Give Food Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As more and more restaurants shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, some people are finding unique ways to serve their communities.

The owner of Rigatony’s Italian Take Out in Derry is slashing prices just to make sure people can afford to feed their families.

“A waitress lives off of tips, if they don’t make those tips, they have nothing,” Lisa DeSisto said.

With her industry colleagues in mind, DeSisto is offering buy one, get one free on $25 gift certificates. She’s also giving away a loaf of bread with her soups and free mashed potatoes with a pot pie purchase.

Rigatony’s will have a different special every day.

“It’s wonderful that people are being so caring and thoughtful,” said Rigatony’s customer Maryanne Roche.

We are focusing on the state of the restaurant industry in this week's episode of Restaurant Recap. What you need to know, options for takeout/delivery and how you can help.

But with those kinds of deals, DeSisto says her restaurant is barely breaking even. Still, she says that’s the least of her worries right now.

“It’s not about the money, it’s just about making this work,” DeSisto said.

Meanwhile, just about a mile away, the donations are piling up outside Brian DeSimone’s North Main Street home.

“I decided to set up a little card table outside, went out bought some food, and left it out here,” he said. “By afternoon, there were two tables and by that night, there were four tables.”

He hopes the tables full of supplies and food are lessening the burden for his neighbors in need.

We met Stephanie Underwood as she was filling a plastic bag for her elderly neighbor who was isolating herself amid the outbreak.

“I think it’s amazing,” Underwood said.

Sandra LaRoque stopped by to donate a loaf of bread.

“They only had three loaves of sliced bread, so I figured I’d bring one over and it might help,” she said.

So, while we all practice social distancing, these folks are proof there are still impactful ways to come together.

“Even though the world is a little scary right now, you still have your faith in humanity,” DeSimone said.

In an unexpected twist, DeSimone told NBC10 Boston that, on Wednesday, he was approached by some nearby business owners who were angry that he is giving away food, because they say it’s impacting their stores.

In an effort to avoid any conflicts, DeSimone is moving his tables to 2 Island Pond Road in Derry.