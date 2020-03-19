NH State Liquor Stores Remain Open Amid Pandemic

As we report on more and more non-essential retailers closing their doors every day, New Hampshire State Liquor and Wine Outlets have announced they're staying open -- at least for now.

Most shoppers at the state liquor store in Hooksett admit these kinds of supplies aren't essential, but certainly appreciated

"I've got Jameson and two bottles of vodka," said Hooksett resident David Woodward as he looked into his brown paper bag.

"Having a few drinks helps ease the stress of these times," said Patrick Phair of Concord.

"I think it's a great idea," said Chad Law of Hampton. "People are going to be hunkered in, so why not have a cocktail?"

People are flooding the outlets' Facebook page.

One person wrote, "Thank goodness, parents need you."

Others are raising the question -- if the state forced bars to close, why not the state liquor stores too?

That question even made shoppers think twice.

"It does worry me a little bit, the spread of it, for the workers here," Phair said.

On a temporary basis, New Hampshire is allowing takeout and delivery service for beer and wine for restaurants and bars.

In a statement, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission made it clear that employees are doing everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

NBC10 Boston saw them disinfecting the registers between every checkout, providing antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer.

It appears customers are also doing their part, some even wearing gloves, trying to stay safe while still stocking up.

"You've got to do what you've got to do," Woodward said. "And it's going to help."

As with everything these days, the decision to stay open could change.

New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets will keep customers updated on social media.