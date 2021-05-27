NH State-Managed Vaccination Sites to Close at End of June

All state of New Hampshire-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closing at the end of June, state officials said Thursday.

The sites will be closed on Monday, Memorial Day. They will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and at that point, will only provide second-dose vaccinations, health officials said in a news release Thursday. Those sites will close on Wednesday, June 30.

"There are more than 350 locations across the state offering first-dose appointments and many locations offer walk-in service without the need for an appointment," the news release said.