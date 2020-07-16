NH to Provide Funds to Help College Students Amid Pandemic

Additional funds to help college students across New Hampshire amid the coronavirus pandemic have been announced by Gov. Chris Sununu.

During a Thursday afternoon news conference, Sununu said the state will be providing a one-time $19 million grant to help the University System of New Hampshire transition to remote learning. The grant is in addition to the $10 million announced weeks ago, Sununu said.

The grant will be used for facility modifications and equipment in order for students to safely return to campus this fall, the governor said.

In addition, another $6 million will be provided to the Community College System of New Hampshire for tuition support, Sununu said. The funds will be available for Granite State residents who are students at one of the state's community colleges and who have seen financial hardships due to the pandemic, Sununu said.

On Tuesday, Sununu announced guidance for how New Hampshire public schools should reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the highlights of the 54-page recommended plan is for desks to be placed 3-6 feet apart and daily screening of students, staff and visitors. Masks won't be mandated for students when seated in the classroom but they are recommended, according to the guidance.

The guidance also encourages schools to develop plans for both in-person and remote learning for those who choose not to return for health or safety reasons.

The guidance was created with the help of teachers, parents, school leaders and community members, Sununu said. They provided input to the School Transition Reopening and Redesign Taskforce

Sununu said the plan, which lets schools make decisions for themselves, will be a "road map for school districts across the state to reopen safely."

As of Thursday, there was one new death in the Granite State as a result of the novel coronavirus bringing the total to 394, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There were 27 new positive cases reported for a total of 6,139 statewide.