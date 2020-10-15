Pinkerton Academy

NH's Pinkerton Academy Ends Fall Sports, Moves to Remote Learning

Officials with the Derry school said a person exposed to a known coronavirus case went to campus, despite being told to quarantine

By Staff and wire report

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, has ended its fall sports season and is moving to remote learning through the rest of October because of "significant community exposure" to people with COVID-19, the headmaster said in a letter to the school community.

Headmaster Timothy Powers said a person who was last on campus on Oct. 8 tested positive for COVID-19. He said another person who had been exposed to that person went to the campus Wednesday, despite being told to quarantine.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Powers said the school was aware of significant community exposure to the cases linked to activity outside of the school's daily operations. He said the cases all stem from people not following quarantine guidelines.

Powers said so many staff members and students might have been exposed that the school could not remain in its hybrid model with so many people possibly needing to quarantine.

Some parents on Thursday said they understood the need to go fully remote, but they don't support the decision to cancel fall sports.

"We're still outside. "It's an outdoor sport, the weather is still good, I wish they could continue," parent Tina Guillmette said.

Her son, Andrew, agreed.

"It was heartbreaking, devastating," he said.

More on the Coronavirus in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH Oct 14

As Cold Weather Approaches, NH Restaurants Push to Extend Outdoor Dining Deadline

New Hampshire Oct 13

NH Students Back on Bus After Being Kicked Off for Not Wearing Masks

Andrew Guillmette and his friends are wondering why football has been canceled when none of the student-athletes tested positive.

"We also have due diligence to make sure we are keeping everyone safe and healthy," Powers said.

The headmaster said there is a chance that football could resume if there's no further transmission of the virus, but he said it's too soon to make that decision.

"What we really need to do is take the next three to five days to see how widespread it becomes," Powers explained.

Pinkerton will stay fully remote at least until the end of the month.

Already more than 1,400 people have signed a petition calling for the continuation of fall sports.

Meanwhile, the Derry school is working with the Department of Health and Human Services on contact tracing. It will reassess the situation at the end of the month.

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pinkerton AcademyNew Hampshireremote learningfall sports
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us