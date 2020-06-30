No New Coronavirus Deaths Reported Tuesday in Mass. as State Cleans Up Data

Massachusetts' official coronavirus death toll has dropped by just over 40 people as part of a data clean-up of duplicate reports, public health officials said Tuesday.

The state Department of Public Health reported no new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday in its daily COVID-19 report, citing "ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports." That meant the report listed 0 newly reported deaths on Tuesday.

It lowered Massachusetts' death toll to 8,054, down 41 from where it stood in Monday's report. The department identified 114 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 108,882.

The daily tallies reported by the department had for weeks been consistently lower than what the state was experiencing at the height of its coronavirus crisis.

Where once Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey were the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. -- they still have three highest death tolls among all states -- all three have lowered infection rates considerably

Infection rates are low enough throughout the region that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was able to announce Tuesday that travelers to the state from elsewhere in New England, as well as New York and New Jersey, would be exempt from the standing 14-day quarantine starting Wednesday.

Now, the hot spots are located in the South and Southwest, in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top health officials, warned that cases could grow by 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

New surges are cropping up in those states because states are reopening too fast and without the proper testing and tracing mechanisms in place, a Harvard public health expert said on the "TODAY" show Saturday.

"We opened up too fast. We opened up bars, we opened up nightclubs, and it's the combination of all of that that has led us to where we are today," said Dr. Ashish Jha, who leads the Harvard Global Health Institute.

The six indicators informing how fast Massachusetts can move through the four phases of reopening the state are: the COVID-19 positive test rate, the number of individuals who died from COVID-19, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, the health care system's readiness, testing capacity, contact tracing capabilities. Their statuses have held steady, with half in a positive trend and half "in progress" since June 5.