Northeastern University students will be tested for COVID-19 every three days and workers will be tested twice a week throughout the semester in an attempt to prevent outbreaks.

Additionally, students will have to test negative three times when they move back on campus before they can start attending classes on Sept. 3.

The university is also launching an automatic scheduling tool to remind users of their next testing day.

The bolstered testing regiment comes after incoming freshmen said they plan to party on campus in an Instagram poll over the weekend. Official letters sent to 115 students threatened to rescind their admission to the university if they didn't send a reply acknowledging that they will comply with the code of conduct.

University health officials have processed more than 7,100 tests in Northeastern’s Life Sciences Testing Center, two of which came back positive, according to an online dashboard. The new, laboratory on the university’s Burlington campus will be running 12 hours a day and is prepared to handle as many as 5,000 tests per day.