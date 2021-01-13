Norton Police Officer Dies After ‘Courageous Battle' With Coronavirus

A police officer from Norton, Massachusetts, has died after being hospitalized with coronavirus last month.

Det. Sgt. Stephen Desfosses' death was announced by the Norton Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness that Chief Brian Clark and the members of the Norton Police Department announce the passing of Detective Sergeant Stephen Desfosses after a courageous battle with Covid 19. Members of his family were by his side when he peacefully passed," the statement said.

Desfosses, who'd served Norton for more than 30 years, left behind a wife and two girls.

He had been hospitalized at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with coronavirus since the week before Christmas.

"He was a loyal, trusted and dedicated member of this department holding many positions including Detective Division Commander, shift supervisor, training officer and he commanded the award-winning Norton Police Honor Guard," the police statement said.

The department asked the public to remember Desfosses and thanked the community for the support already shown to his family and fellow officers.