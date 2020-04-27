Nurse Practitioner Working at Boston Field Hospital Says Her Car Was Stolen While She Was Asleep

A Boston nurse practitioner working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic says her car was stolen while she was sleeping Saturday night.

Molly MacKay lives in the city's Dorchester neighborhood and bought a 2019 Maxda X5 two months ago.

MacKay, who grew up on Nantucket and works for Atrius Health in Plymouth, was recently assigned to the Boston Hope COVID-19 field hospital at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

She says she went for a hike Saturday and then parked her new car in her Dorchester driveway around 5 p.m. MacKay's roommate, Chelsea, who is also a nurse, went outside around 10 a.m. Sunday and noticed MacKay's car wasn't there.

MacKay believes whoever stole her car first broke into her roommate's car to get the spare key to MacKay's Mazda CX5.

To makes matters worse, MacKay says her car was full of her personal protective equipment that she needs to do her job safely.

MacKay said at first she was shocked, followed by sadness and disappointment.

"I was actually really sad," she said of what happened. "I was thinking, you know, not that people know that you know we're nurses and anything like that, I mean you shouldn't do that to anybody regardless, but yeah I think it was sadness."

MacKay says all of her PPE will be replaced and she's ready to go back to work, but she still can't believe someone would do something like this.

"It was like, oh my gosh, at a time when we'd all like to hug each other and we can't, but who would do such an awful, awful thing," she said.

MacKay also says she feels violated that someone would take her personal property like that.

Her Mazda CX5 is navy blue and has a Massachusetts license plate with the number 592VS7.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.