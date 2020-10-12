Officials Looking for People Who May Have Been Exposed to Virus at Quincy's Fruit Basket

Health officials in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking for people who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified at one of the city's Granite Street establishments.

The Quincy Health Department is asking for the public’s assistance in contact tracing after there was a case of the virus at the Fruit Basket Marketplace over the last week.

Anyone who was in the deli and marketplace between Oct. 2 through Oct. 11 is asked to contact the health department at 617-376-1273.

Mignosa's Fruit Basket is currently closed and will remain closed until further notice, the health department said. The store is cooperating with health officials.