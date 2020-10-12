Massachusetts

Officials Looking for People Who May Have Been Exposed to Virus at Quincy's Fruit Basket

Anyone who was in the deli and marketplace between Oct. 2 through Oct. 11 is asked to contact the Quincy Health Department at 617-376-1273.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Health officials in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking for people who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified at one of the city's Granite Street establishments.

The Quincy Health Department is asking for the public’s assistance in contact tracing after there was a case of the virus at the Fruit Basket Marketplace over the last week.

Mignosa's Fruit Basket is currently closed and will remain closed until further notice, the health department said. The store is cooperating with health officials.

