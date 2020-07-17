Officials Urge Coronavirus Safety Ahead of Heated Weekend

In the heat of summer and the midst of a pandemic, state officials are reminding people to continue practicing coronavirus safety.

With a potential heat wave heading for New England this weekend and into next week, Gov. Charlie Baker urged Massachusetts residents to "stay vigilant" Thursday.

"We believe people wearing masks is the best and most appropriate way to stop the spread. That order will remain in place until we don't have an emergency," Baker said.

The governor's reminder to “stay the course" comes as coronavirus cases continue to explode in other parts of the country.

In Florida, one of the hardest hit states in recent weeks, authorities reported a record 156 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. The U.S. has now reached more than 3.5 million cases of the coronavirus and more than 138,000 deaths.

Baker went on to say he’s proud of the people of Massachusetts who have been wearing masks. The state is trying to keep it that way, despite temperatures that will soar into the 90s Saturday and Sunday. If compliance doesn’t continue, Baker said he will act accordingly.

If you were looking to cool off at the beach this weekend, you cannot park at one in Gloucester unless you live there.

Additionally, Baker sided with community leaders like Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who limited beach parking in the city to “residents only” to prevent overcrowding this weekend.

Parking is also limited at beaches in South Boston, where people would be shoulder-to-shoulder on any given year. Signage reminds people to maintain social distance because of COVID-19. State restrictions also limit gatherings to under 10 people.