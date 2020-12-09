BookIt

Online Travel Agency Agrees to Refund Mass. Residents $552K for Canceled Reservations

In a proposed consent judgment, Florida-based BookIt.com agreed to pay almost $552,000 to 539 Massachusetts consumers, Attorney General Maura Healey announced

United Airlines ticket counter

An online travel agency has agreed to pay more than $500,000 to hundreds of Massachusetts residents for allegedly continuing to collect payments for travel reservations despite knowing they had been or would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then failing to provide refunds, the state attorney general's office said Wednesday.

In a proposed consent judgment, Florida-based BookIt.com agreed to pay almost $552,000 to 539 Massachusetts consumers, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Faces Last Hurdle Before US Decision

Taylor Swift 3 hours ago

Taylor Swift Makes $13,000 Donations to 2 Moms on Verge of Eviction Amid Pandemic

Some consumers will receive more than $8,000. The state sued BookIt in June after dozens of Massachusetts residents complained to the attorney general's office.

The state alleged that when BookIt suspended business operations in March, the company also stopped paying hotels and resorts for reservations, leaving many consumers with no choice but to pay their hotels a second time for their stay.

BookIt also closed its call centers so consumers had no way to contact the company to seek a refund.

"Unfortunately, we've seen travel companies take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis by cheating consumers and pocketing payments for canceled trips," Healey said in a statement.

No messages could be left at a listed number for BookIt.

The coronavirus lockdown may be throwing summer plans up in the air. But for now, it may make sense to hold off canceling any vacations.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BookItMassachusetts Attorney General's Officerefundscanceled traveledonline travel agency
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us