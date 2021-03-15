Phase 4 Expected to Start Next Week in Mass.: Here's What Can Reopen

In one week, Massachusetts is expected to move into the final phase of its reopening following last year's coronavirus shutdowns.
The state moved into Phase 3, Step 2 of the four-phased reopening on March 1, and Gov. Charlie Baker has said that provided public health metrics continue to improve all communities in Massachusetts will move into Phase 4, Step 1 on Monday, March 22.
This includes a range of previously closed business sectors under tight capacity restrictions that are expected to be adjusted over time if the public health data continues to trend in the right direction.
The following industries will be allowed to operate at a strict 12% capacity limit after submitting a plan to the state Department of Public Health: