Plainridge Park Casino Reopens Wednesday

People can roll the dice and play the slots at Plainridge Park Casino starting Wednesday, marking the first casino to reopen in Massachusetts after being forced to shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very excited to reopen," Vice President and General Manager of Plainridge Park Casino Lance George said. "While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority."

The casino adopted health and safety standards outlined by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for reopening the state's slots parlor and resort casinos, which were finalized about two weeks ago. The changes were outlined in a statement from George ahead of the casino's 8 a.m. opening.

"Our returning team members will be trained on these procedures and our guests will see reminder signage about them throughout the property," George said.

In order to encourage social distancing, the number of slot machines will be limited and the casino added floor decals where lines typically form. Plexiglas dividers and signage have been implemented around the facility as well.

Slot machines will be sanitized regularly throughout the day and the property will be closed Monday through Friday from 2 to 7 a.m. for deep cleaning, according to the casino.

In addition to a ban on poker, the gaming commission ruled out craps and roulette tables until further notice. Blackjack-style gaming tables will be capped at three players and everyone must wear face coverings except to have a drink.

Players will not be allowed to carry their drinks while walking around the gaming floor, per commission guidelines, and licensees must make all reasonable efforts to ensure guests do not break that rule. Temperature checks and health screenings will be taken upon entry as well.