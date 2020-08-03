coronavirus in new england

Popular Mass. Ice Cream Stand Temporarily Closes Due to Coronavirus Cases Among Staff

The Enterprise reported that two employees at Peaceful Meadows had tested positive for the coronavirus

By Young-Jin Kim

A popular spot for ice cream in Whitman, Massachusetts has temporarily closed due to cases of the coronavirus among staff members.

In a Facebook post, the management of Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream said Saturday they had learned that “staff has tested positive for COVID-19” and that the business would be closed to customers as safety measures were taken.

“We want to ensure you all that we are complying with all guidelines established by the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health regarding this matter and will be temporarily closed to ensure that both our facility and staff are as safe as can be during this troubling time,” the post said.  

The post came after the Enterprise reported that two employees at Peaceful Meadows had tested positive for the coronavirus and that the business had been closed Thursday and Friday.

