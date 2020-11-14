Preparations Underway to Reopen DCU Center as COVID-19 Field Hospital

Turning the DCU Center in Worcester into a field hospital is no small task. This time, it is different, says the doctor in charge of the operation.

Asked if he felt more prepared now, Dr. John Broach said, “Absolutely.”

COVID cases are surging in New England’s second largest city.

On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced the state would reopen a field hospital there.

Dr. Broach, who was the medical director of the facility in the spring, is taking on the role again.

“One of the things we really focused on last time is that we really want to make sure that the patients who are there are getting the same level of care that they would in a traditional hospital,” said Dr. Broach.

UMass Memorial Medical Center will once again operate the field hospital which will hold 240 patients.

“These sites serve as space for patients needing a lower level of care so that more seriously ill patients can be treated in the hospitals,” said Gov. Baker.

Dr. Broach said their goal is also to provide relief to the main hospitals so they don’t have to halt non-COVID care.

“This time around we do want to make sure as much service for other medical care, not related to COVID, is available at the hospital,” he said.

As setup is underway, officials are looking for help from doctors and nurses to staff the field hospital to avoid strain.

“Anyone who can come help us backfill our operation while the hospital continues there is so really important,” said Dr. Broach.

If you’d like to help at the field hospital you can go to www.umassmemorialresponds.com

The field hospital will be up and running by the first week of December.